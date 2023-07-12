Several players with Hawaii ties selected in 2023 MLB Draft

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several players with Hawaii ties heard their names called as the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft wrapped up this week.

Devin Saltiban recently graduated from Hilo High School this past spring and is currently committed to play at the University of Manoa.

In the third round, he was taken by the Philadelphia Phillies — a pick with a slot value just over $685,000.

Maui Ahuna, another Hilo High grad, began his collegiate career with the Kansas Jayhawks, then transferred after his sophomore year to play for the Tennessee Volunteers as shortstop.

He was chosen by the San Francisco Giants in the fourth round. The slot value for Ahuna’s pick was just over $569,000.

Saltiban and Ahuna are joined by four other players from Hawaii in the recent MLB Draft.

Kamehameha Schools’ and San Diego State University’s Kelena Sauer was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 15th round.

University of Hawaii at Manoa’s own left-hand pitcher Harry Gustin was picked in the 18th round for the San Diego Padres.

Another Kamehameha Schools grad and University of Hawaii commit Elijah Ickes was chosen for the Texas Rangers.

And Punahou School’s and North Carolina State University’s Kalae Harrison was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 18th round.

