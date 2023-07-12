Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Scooter-riding gunman sought for attack that hurt 4 at New York park

Investigators didn’t know who was targeted in the shooting or the motive for the attack.
Investigators didn’t know who was targeted in the shooting or the motive for the attack.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:20 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Police on Tuesday were hunting for a gunman who opened fire in a crowded park, wounding four people including two young children, authorities said.

Two masked men dressed all in black rode a scooter to St. James Park in the Fordham Manor section of the Bronx shortly before 6 p.m., Chief of Patrol John Chell said at a news conference.

The passenger got off the scooter and opened fire into a crowd before the men drove off, Chell said.

Two brothers, ages 3 and 6, were each shot in the leg, a 25-year-old man was hit once in the back and a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times, Chell said.

“Everyone is doing well and will recover from their injuries,” he said.

Investigators didn’t know who was targeted in the shooting or the motive for the attack, he said.

Last week, a gunman on a scooter killed an 86-year-old man and injured three others in a series of six apparently random attacks in Brooklyn and Queens, police said.

Thomas Abreau, 25, of Brooklyn, was arrested following Saturday’s attacks and has been charged with murder and attempted murder, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney.

Police said they seized the scooter and a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaiian pro surfer Mikala Jones has died at the age of 44 after a tragic accident surfing in...
Pro Hawaii surfer Mikala Jones dies in tragic surfing accident
Paramedics treated and transported the man to a trauma center in stable condition.
EMS: 45-year-old man shot in arm at east Oahu park
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Authorities on Hawaii Island are searching for Shanice Ogata-Staudinger, who didn't return from...
Search underway for missing opihi picker on Hawaii Island
Jacob Williamson, 18, was found dead after being picked up by a man they had met online,...
Friend of 18-year-old found dead after meeting man online says she had a bad feeling

Latest News

Court proceedings set to begin for man accused in murder of acupuncturist
First responders rescue 5 in waters off Kauai’s Kealia Beach
Midday Newscast: Possible UPS strike looms this Amazon Prime Day
Hawaii Island crews douse hotspots from brush fire that damaged structures, vehicles
Unswayed by DNA evidence, jury finds cold case murder suspect not guilty