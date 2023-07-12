‘Sad, ugly’ ownership dispute leads to eviction from Chinese temple

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Deputy sheriffs and police vehicles moved in on a property in Liliha on Monday morning and began removing its contents.

But the operation wasn’t a drug raid or a game-room bust.

They were evicting the caretakers of a Chinese temple, which supporters say was a house of worship for hundreds of people.

A review of long-running lawsuit said one family of members has taken over and tried to sell it.

The property on Kuakini Street was donated to the Sam Heong Society in 1975 as a place of worship in the Taoist tradition.

On Monday, law enforcement evicted the caretakers of the temple and changed the locks.

Back in March, the judge in the case issued a writ of possession following a favorable ruling for the Chang Foundation, which is controlled by family members of a former temple society leader.

Victor Lim is leader of the Chinese business community and his wife was a temple worshipper.

He tried to intervene in the dispute between the foundation and those who wanted to save the temple.

“My objective is to do it as quick and painless as possible as easy as possible so that everybody wins,” Lim said, adding that he was hoping to avoid litigation.

“It didn’t turn out that way. It got ugly, sad.”

Lim said he and others didn’t know the Chang Foundation, run by Hing Chang, Jr., along with his wife and daughter, had taken ownership of the temple until a Realtor told caretakers that it was being sold.

Court documents include a $1 quit claim deed signed by Hing Chang, Jr., transferring ownership from the original temple society to another group.

The temple property later became part of the Chang family’s foundation.

Lim said he spoke to the Changs directly.

“What they are saying is that they are getting along in age and they are having a hard time trying to manage this property and this temple,” Lim said. “And my proposal was, ‘Hey, I can easily find people that can run the property management un the temple and find a way to keep the temple going.”

Lim said he is confident that affluent members of the Chinese community would step up to raise the money needed for maintenance and repairs.

Another businessman trying to save the temple said in some cases, temples whose membership have faded have been gifted to other temples with more active members.

Lim said his offer is still on the table, which made the eviction even more upsetting to him.

The Chang family attorneys didn’t respond to Hawaii News Now.

But in court, they’ve argued that those trying to save the temple don’t have the right to sue.

One filing said: “The New Society was never associated with the original Good Doo Sam Heong Society and has never had title to the property and does not allege that it had an interest in the property. Accordingly, as a matter of law, New Society, is an imposter entity.”

The parties recently have been involved in settlement negotiations with the judge.

Both sides are represented by large law firms so one hang-up could be how to resolve the amount of legal fees that have accumulated during the litigation.

