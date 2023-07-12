Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Powerball jackpot hits $750 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monday Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa.(Keith Srakocic | AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Gray News staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:53 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot jumped to an estimated $750 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing.

Nobody matched Monday’s winning numbers which were 2, 24, 34, 53, 58 and 13.

Though nobody won the jackpot, a lucky player in Iowa won $2 million, and another lucky player in California won $1 million.

A player who wins the jackpot will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $750 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $378.8 million. Both options are before taxes.

The drawing will happen at 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lawsuit states that Jacobs was hospitalized for life-threatening heatstroke and fell into a...
Lawsuit: MPD recruit who nearly died was target of hazing ritual
Loved ones are remembering the man killed in a fireworks accident as a "carefree spirit."
Loved ones remember 20-year-old killed in fireworks explosion as ‘carefree spirit’
A jury on Tuesday returned a not guilty verdict in the 1982 cold case murder of a 25-year-old...
Unswayed by the evidence, jury finds cold case murder suspect not guilty
A 15-year-old student identified as Alaina Dildine drowned in a high school pool during gym...
High school student drowns after unnoticed for 52 minutes underwater, authorities say
The age-old saying, "Don't go swimming right after you eat" is true, according to experts.
No swimming after eating? No drinking from the hose? Your summer claims, debunked (or not)

Latest News

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Aurora, Colo., Police Department shows James...
Prosecutors present evidence against dentist accused of putting poison in wife’s protein shakes
Inflation peels back again in June, but the Fed and economists see more work ahead. (CNN)
Inflation cools again in June
President Joe Biden looks to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he speaks during an...
Ukraine wins G7 security pledges but its NATO membership remains elusive
The girl had been hospitalized at El Paso Children’s Hospital for a significant, pre-existing...
Unaccompanied migrant girl from Guatemala dies in US custody from underlying disease, officials say
The Taoist temple on Kuakini St. subject to ownership dispute and eviction Monday.
‘Sad, ugly’ ownership dispute leads to eviction from Chinese temple