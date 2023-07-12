Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by truck in Makakilo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a truck while trying to cross Farrington Highway in Makakilo on Tuesday afternoon, according to Emergency Medical Services.

It happened around 4:10 p.m. in front of Walmart on Farrington Highway and Fort Barrette Road.

A bystander told EMS officials that a man, around 30 years old, ran across the first four of six lanes of the road when he was hit by a truck.

The truck was not speeding, officials said, and the driver stopped and called 911 following the crash.

Paramedics treated the man and rushed him to a trauma facility in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

As of 5 p.m., police have closed two westbound lanes of Farrington Highway prior to Makakilo Drive as the investigation continues.

