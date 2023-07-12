Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by truck in Makakilo
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a truck while trying to cross Farrington Highway in Makakilo on Tuesday afternoon, according to Emergency Medical Services.
It happened around 4:10 p.m. in front of Walmart on Farrington Highway and Fort Barrette Road.
A bystander told EMS officials that a man, around 30 years old, ran across the first four of six lanes of the road when he was hit by a truck.
The truck was not speeding, officials said, and the driver stopped and called 911 following the crash.
Paramedics treated the man and rushed him to a trauma facility in critical condition.
No other injuries were reported.
As of 5 p.m., police have closed two westbound lanes of Farrington Highway prior to Makakilo Drive as the investigation continues.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.