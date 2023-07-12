Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by truck in Makakilo

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a truck while trying to cross Farrington Highway in Makakilo on Tuesday afternoon, according to Emergency Medical Services.

It happened around 4:10 p.m. in front of Walmart on Farrington Highway and Fort Barrette Road.

A bystander told EMS officials that a man, around 30 years old, ran across the first four of six lanes of the road when he was hit by a truck.

The truck was not speeding, officials said, and the driver stopped and called 911 following the crash.

Paramedics treated the man and rushed him to a trauma facility in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

As of 5 p.m., police have closed two westbound lanes of Farrington Highway prior to Makakilo Drive as the investigation continues.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaiian pro surfer Mikala Jones has died at the age of 44 after a tragic accident surfing in...
Pro Hawaii surfer Mikala Jones dies in tragic surfing accident
Paramedics treated and transported the man to a trauma center in stable condition.
EMS: 45-year-old man shot in arm at east Oahu park
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Authorities on Hawaii Island are searching for Shanice Ogata-Staudinger, who didn't return from...
Search underway for missing opihi picker on Hawaii Island
Jacob Williamson, 18, was found dead after being picked up by a man they had met online,...
Friend of 18-year-old found dead after meeting man online says she had a bad feeling

Latest News

Court proceedings set to begin for man accused in murder of acupuncturist
First responders rescue 5 in waters off Kauai’s Kealia Beach
Midday Newscast: Possible UPS strike looms this Amazon Prime Day
Hawaii Island crews douse hotspots from brush fire that damaged structures, vehicles
Unswayed by DNA evidence, jury finds cold case murder suspect not guilty