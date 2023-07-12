No swimming after eating? No drinking from the hose? Your summer claims, debunked (or not)

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When it comes to summer safety tips, many of them have been engrained in us since we were kids, including the classic “Don’t go swimming right after you eat.”

But are these tips actually true?

We consulted the experts to separate fact from fiction.

Claim: You should wait a half hour after eating before swimming.

Fact! Doctors say many accidental drownings usually do happen soon after someone has eaten. Waiting just 30 minutes will ensure you’re fully prepared and ready to head back into the water.

Claim: Mosquitoes are attracted to sweet-smelling skin.

Fact! Mosquitoes are attracted to the oils and bacteria on our skin and research shows, some people do smell sweeter than others. An individual’s body heat and natural body odor also play a part in how sweet-smelling their skin is to a mosquito.

Claim: With each bee sting you endure, the reaction gets worse.

Fiction! But be extra careful if you’re allergic to bee venom. Then, you’re advised to not pull out the bee’s stinger but instead try and scrape it off. Pulling out the stinger actually releases more venom.

Claim: Grilled meat causes cancer.

The science is unclear. Grilling muscle protein over high heat creates chemicals, which at extremely high levels have caused cancer in animals. Doctors say this research doesn’t mean you have to give up grilling altogether, but there are precautions you can take to minimize the risk.

One precaution you can take: Partially cooking your meat before putting it on the grill. The less amount of time that the meat is on the grill, the less chemicals will be able to build.

Claim: It’s dangerous to drink out of a garden hose.

Fact! Many garden hoses are made with lead and that lead can leech into the water, making them unsanitary to drink from. Garden hoses can also hide critters, some of which carry nasty bacteria.

Claim: Swimming pools are germ factories.

Fact (sometimes)! Pools are capable of having high levels of bacteria, especially if they’re not properly maintained. Before jumping in, make sure the pool water has been tested and treated.

