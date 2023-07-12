Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Michigan State hosts Universal Food Forum in D.C

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:07 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Michigan State University Assistant Dean Dr. Karim Maredia said the three C’s of climate, COVID, and conflict are causing issues for global food systems. And they can’t solve those problems without starting a conversation.

Maredia said food systems have modern problems, from a war in Ukraine to a global pandemic, requiring modern solutions.

“We need to look at the role that science, technology and innovation can play for addressing these solutions.”

Maredia says Michigan State is an international university, so they need to be a leader in collaboration on food system solutions. The university held a Universal Food Forum in Washington D.C. where university leaders collaborated with White House and U.S. Department of Agriculture staff on ways to improve the current food environment.

“No one can do it alone,” Maredia said. “We all need to work together. All the stake holders, academia, the industry, the government.”

U.S Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack said collaboration across the industry, especially on managing climate change, is good for everyone.

Thomas Vilsack: U.S. Secretary of Agriculture

“By doing it right, we’re going to reduce the risk of the climate crisis,” Vilsack said. “We’ll be able to adapt and mitigate more effectively. We’ll have higher farm incomes, and we’ll allow the U.S. to provide global leadership.”

Maredia said, at the end of the day, these conversations will benefit consumers at the grocery store.

“We need to do more research, and find out what are the roadblocks of people getting access to safe and nutritious food.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loved ones are remembering the man killed in a fireworks accident as a "carefree spirit."
Loved ones remember 20-year-old killed in fireworks explosion as ‘carefree spirit’
The lawsuit states that Jacobs was hospitalized for life-threatening heatstroke and fell into a...
Lawsuit: MPD recruit who nearly died was target of hazing ritual
A 15-year-old student identified as Alaina Dildine drowned in a high school pool during gym...
High school student drowns after unnoticed for 52 minutes underwater, authorities say
A jury on Tuesday returned a not guilty verdict in the 1982 cold case murder of a 25-year-old...
Unswayed by the evidence, jury finds cold case murder suspect not guilty
The age-old saying, "Don't go swimming right after you eat" is true, according to experts.
No swimming after eating? No drinking from the hose? Your summer claims, debunked (or not)

Latest News

Man arrested for attempted murder in connection with Hawaii Kai shooting
Care facility nurses go on 7-day strike amid ‘shameful’ wage dispute
Midday Newscast: Care home nurses strike, calling for higher wages
Dylan Bryce Painter, 21, pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his friend in 2021.
Man pleads guilty to killing best friend who tried to intervene during fight with mother of his child
FILE - The criminal complaint with the arrest warrant for James Beeks is photographed on Nov....
Justice Department to challenge length of prison sentences for Rhodes and other Oath Keepers