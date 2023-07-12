Man in critical condition after being hit by drunk driver in McCully
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a man is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in the McCully area Tuesday night.
Authorities said it happened around 9:50 p.m. near the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Pumehana Street, near the McCully Shopping Center.
HPD said the driver was a traveling eastbound on Kapiolani Boulevard when he collided with a male pedestrian who was attempting to cross. Officials said he was not walking in a marked crosswalk.
A witness who saw the incident followed the driver and called 911. The driver was eventually stopped in the Hawaii Kai area.
HPD says the 58-year-old driver was arrested for failing to render aid and driving under the influence.
EMS transported the pedestrian who appears to be in his 30′s to a hospital.
At this time, alcohol appears to be a factor. So far, there’s been no word yet if speed or drugs were involved.
An investigation remains ongoing.
This story may be updated.
