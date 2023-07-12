Tributes
Man in critical condition after being hit by drunk driver in McCully

HPD said the driver was a traveling eastbound on Kapiolani Boulevard when he collided with a...
HPD said the driver was a traveling eastbound on Kapiolani Boulevard when he collided with a male pedestrian who was attempting to cross.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:45 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a man is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in the McCully area Tuesday night.

Authorities said it happened around 9:50 p.m. near the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Pumehana Street, near the McCully Shopping Center.

HPD said the driver was a traveling eastbound on Kapiolani Boulevard when he collided with a male pedestrian who was attempting to cross. Officials said he was not walking in a marked crosswalk.

A witness who saw the incident followed the driver and called 911. The driver was eventually stopped in the Hawaii Kai area.

HPD says the 58-year-old driver was arrested for failing to render aid and driving under the influence.

EMS transported the pedestrian who appears to be in his 30′s to a hospital.

At this time, alcohol appears to be a factor. So far, there’s been no word yet if speed or drugs were involved.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This story may be updated.

