Man arrested for attempted murder in connection with Hawaii Kai shooting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a man suspected in a shooting near Maunalua Bay Beach Park in Hawaii Kai.

Authorities said the incident happened Monday morning when police said 57-year-old Roberto Rodriguez got into an argument with a 44-year-old man.

Police said that argument then got physical with Rodriguez allegedly shooting the man in the left arm.

Officials said the victim originally told police he was shot while walking on the street.

He was hospitalized in serious condition.

HPD said Rodriguez was arrested Tuesday night in Waikiki for second-degree attempted murder.

This story will be updated.

