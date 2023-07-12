Loved ones remember 20-year-old killed in fireworks explosion as ‘carefree spirit’

KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of a Kailua-Kona man who was killed when a fireworks launcher went off in his hand on the Fourth of July is asking for help to pay for his funeral.

Glen John Castillo Nakata, 20, died while setting off fireworks in a shopping center parking lot.

Loved ones created a GoFundMe page, where they described him as a “carefree spirit” who loved to go fishing, hunting, and camping and spend quality time with his friends and family.

Nakata’s funeral services are set for July 21 and 22.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.