Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Loved ones remember 20-year-old killed in fireworks explosion as ‘carefree spirit’

Glen John Castillo Nakata, 20, died while setting off fireworks in a shopping center parking lot.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of a Kailua-Kona man who was killed when a fireworks launcher went off in his hand on the Fourth of July is asking for help to pay for his funeral.

Glen John Castillo Nakata, 20, died while setting off fireworks in a shopping center parking lot.

Loved ones created a GoFundMe page, where they described him as a “carefree spirit” who loved to go fishing, hunting, and camping and spend quality time with his friends and family.

Nakata’s funeral services are set for July 21 and 22.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaiian pro surfer Mikala Jones has died at the age of 44 after a tragic accident surfing in...
Pro Hawaii surfer Mikala Jones dies in tragic surfing accident
Paramedics treated and transported the man to a trauma center in stable condition.
EMS: 45-year-old man shot in arm at east Oahu park
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Authorities on Hawaii Island are searching for Shanice Ogata-Staudinger, who didn't return from...
Search underway for missing opihi picker on Hawaii Island
Jacob Williamson, 18, was found dead after being picked up by a man they had met online,...
Friend of 18-year-old found dead after meeting man online says she had a bad feeling

Latest News

Court proceedings set to begin for man accused in murder of acupuncturist
First responders rescue 5 in waters off Kauai’s Kealia Beach
Midday Newscast: Possible UPS strike looms this Amazon Prime Day
Hawaii Island crews douse hotspots from brush fire that damaged structures, vehicles
Unswayed by DNA evidence, jury finds cold case murder suspect not guilty