Heathier Hawaii: How to recognize symptoms of pediatric head injuries
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:23 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Children experiencing head injuries is something no parent ever wants to think about, but Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children has a physician who is dedicated to neurosurgery for kids.
Dr. Carli Bullis is a pediatric neurosurgeon. She explains how parents can treat a head injury, recognize symptoms and when to seek treatment.
