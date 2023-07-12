Heathier Hawaii: How to recognize symptoms of pediatric head injuries

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Children experiencing head injuries is something no parent ever wants to think about, but Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children has a physician who is dedicated to neurosurgery for kids.

Dr. Carli Bullis is a pediatric neurosurgeon. She explains how parents can treat a head injury, recognize symptoms and when to seek treatment.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.