Green highlights Hawaii’s sustainability plans in keynote address at UN meeting

Gov. Josh Green delivered a keynote address in New York as he headed up a panel focusing on sustainable development at the United Nations.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:08 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green delivered a keynote address in New York on Wednesday as he headed up a panel focusing on sustainable development at the United Nations.

“We try to lead on energy and climate. We were the first state to mandate 100% renewable energy for electricity. It’s an opportunity for a small state with technically a small footprint -- but we do punch above our weight a little bit because of our position in the Pacific.

Green’s address was to other government officials on a model Hawaii can provide for their sustainability plans. This includes successful collaboration efforts between government, businesses and the community.

The governor is set to return to Hawaii on Friday.

