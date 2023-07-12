Green highlights Hawaii’s sustainability plans in keynote address at UN meeting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green delivered a keynote address in New York on Wednesday as he headed up a panel focusing on sustainable development at the United Nations.

“We try to lead on energy and climate. We were the first state to mandate 100% renewable energy for electricity. It’s an opportunity for a small state with technically a small footprint -- but we do punch above our weight a little bit because of our position in the Pacific.

Green’s address was to other government officials on a model Hawaii can provide for their sustainability plans. This includes successful collaboration efforts between government, businesses and the community.

The governor is set to return to Hawaii on Friday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.