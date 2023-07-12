Facing city pressure, Waikiki church that’s been serving meals for 5 decades will end daily lunch line

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waikiki church that’s been serving free meals to the needy for more than five decades says it will end its daily lunch line at the end of the week.

Church officials say the decision comes after significant pressure from Honolulu Hale following complaints that the service has been attracting criminals, drug users and trash.

The lunch line forms Monday through Friday at 11 a.m. in front of St. Augustine Church on Ohua Avenue, right across from the Waikiki Beach Marriot Resort & Spa.

Hotel workers tell HNN those who line up for food sometimes leave the area a mess. They also say it attracts large crowds of unsheltered people, something noticed by hotel guests.

Father Lane Akiona, the church’s pastor, says the lunch program has been a going on throughout his 18 years at the parish and feeds anywhere between 50 to 100 people every day.

He says he was at a loss for words when the mayor showed up asking him to end it.

“The mayor came the first time and brought the police chief and five of his majors and there was me, local yokel priest,” Akiona said.

“We kind of saw his point, but I think it was heavy handed kine.”

Mayor Rick Blangiardi addressed the topic in one of his recent “One Oahu” podcasts.

“If you feed and give them money ... especially when you have bad guys lurking in the homeless population, which they are in Waikiki because of what it affords them with petty crimes and other things they can do, that’s not good,” he said.

“That’s what we want to stop.”

Akiona says the pressure campaign continued, and he finally gave in.

The decision comes a little more than a year after the city was also instrumental in convincing River of Life mission to move its daily meals for the homeless out of Chinatown.

“We’re hesitant but we understand where the mayor is coming from,” said Akiona, who says he’s gotten small signs to find a way to continue the food distribution in some form.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.