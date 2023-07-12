Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Breezy trades, drier conditions return

Drier conditions will move in over the islands for the next few days.
Drier conditions will move in over the islands for the next few days.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:31 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Relatively dry trade wind conditions should prevail for the next few days, with a strong high pressure area to the north generating moderate to locally breezy trade winds. A more normal level of trade wind shower activity is expected for the weekend.

FIRST ALERT: We’re keeping a very close watch on Tropical Storm Calvin, still far from the islands in the eastern North Pacific. It’s expected to cross into the Central Pacific basin over the weekend as a tropical storm.

There’s the potential for Calvin or its remnant low to come close to the state early next week. On its current forecast track, there’s a chance it could bring increasing showers to the eastern end of the state next Tuesday, with the potential for very windy weather. Stay tuned.

In surf, waves on south shores will remain elevated from a south-southwest swell, then decline with background swells. Rough and choppy surf will continue for east-facing shores.

On Oahu, the monthly box jellyfish influx continues for south and some west-facing shores. Check with the lifeguards before heading into the ocean.

A small craft advisory remains posted until 6 p.m. Thursday for the usual windier coastal and channel waters around Maui County and the island of Hawaii.

