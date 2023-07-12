DOH closes Maui Brewing Company in Lahaina due to cockroach, rat infestation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department shut down Maui Brewing Company in Lahaina on Tuesday after an inspection revealed multiple violations.

Among those include rodent and cockroach infestations.

Investigators said droppings and live roaches were discovered on food items, on food prep areas and inside refrigerators. Two dead rodents were also found in traps.

The restaurant was also cited for holes and openings where pests can enter, a build-up of grease and food debris, an accumulation of clutter which can attract pests, and a lack of soap and paper towels at the kitchen hand wash sink.

DOH said the restaurant must eradicate the pests and fix these other problems before it will be allowed to reopen.

A follow-up inspection is scheduled for Wednesday.

