Demonstration underway against planned high-rise development in Moiliili

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of activists and tenants fearing displacement gathered at Honolulu Hale on Wednesday to protest a planned high-rise development in Moiliili.

Members from the Kapiolani Village Tenants Association and the Honolulu Tenants Union are fighting to halt the development of the Kuilei Place high-rise condominium.

According to organizers, the development of the 43-story condominium will displace over 130 families, many of whom have no feasible options for living.

Organizers gathered at a City Council meeting at Honolulu Hale on Thursday, demanding council members host a town hall meeting that addresses community concerns regarding the high-rise.

Tenants say there has been little to no community input on the high-rise — despite the City Council receiving over $180,000 from the developers behind the project, Kobayashi Group, since 2019.

Kobayashi Group has stated that the high-rise will contain 603 affordable units, with the remaining 1,000 units to be sold at market rates.

The local real estate firm has also stated that nearly 4,000 residents have applied to buy a unit at Kuilei Place.

A rendering of Kuilei Place. (Kobayashi Group)

