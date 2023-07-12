Convicted murderer found not guilty in 1982 cold case killing in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A jury on Tuesday returned a not guilty verdict in the 1982 cold case murder of a 25-year-old woman whose body was found along Nuuanu Pali Drive.

Convicted murderer Thomas Garner, of Florida, was charged with the crime following DNA advances. Authorities say new evidence showed Garner killed Kathy Hicks 40 years ago.

But the jury wasn’t swayed by the evidence.

Hicks’ body was found by joggers. She had been assaulted and strangled to death. Homicide detectives at the time say Hick was fully clothed and had wounds on her head and face.

A warrant alleged Garner was in Honolulu at the same time Hicks was visiting for a softball tournament with her Delta Airlines co-workers.

The cold case was reopened last year after evidence was entered into a national database, connecting Garner’s DNA to the crime.

Garner is already serving a life sentence in Florida for another woman’s murder in 1984.

