Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Convicted murderer found not guilty in 1982 cold case killing in Hawaii

A jury on Tuesday returned a not guilty verdict in the 1982 cold case murder of a 25-year-old...
A jury on Tuesday returned a not guilty verdict in the 1982 cold case murder of a 25-year-old woman whose body was found along Nuuanu Pali Drive.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:20 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A jury on Tuesday returned a not guilty verdict in the 1982 cold case murder of a 25-year-old woman whose body was found along Nuuanu Pali Drive.

Convicted murderer Thomas Garner, of Florida, was charged with the crime following DNA advances. Authorities say new evidence showed Garner killed Kathy Hicks 40 years ago.

But the jury wasn’t swayed by the evidence.

Hicks’ body was found by joggers. She had been assaulted and strangled to death. Homicide detectives at the time say Hick was fully clothed and had wounds on her head and face.

A warrant alleged Garner was in Honolulu at the same time Hicks was visiting for a softball tournament with her Delta Airlines co-workers.

The cold case was reopened last year after evidence was entered into a national database, connecting Garner’s DNA to the crime.

Garner is already serving a life sentence in Florida for another woman’s murder in 1984.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaiian pro surfer Mikala Jones has died at the age of 44 after a tragic accident surfing in...
Pro Hawaii surfer Mikala Jones dies in tragic surfing accident
Paramedics treated and transported the man to a trauma center in stable condition.
EMS: 45-year-old man shot in arm at east Oahu park
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Authorities on Hawaii Island are searching for Shanice Ogata-Staudinger, who didn't return from...
Search underway for missing opihi picker on Hawaii Island
Jacob Williamson, 18, was found dead after being picked up by a man they had met online,...
Friend of 18-year-old found dead after meeting man online says she had a bad feeling

Latest News

Court proceedings set to begin for man accused in murder of acupuncturist
First responders rescue 5 in waters off Kauai’s Kealia Beach
Midday Newscast: Possible UPS strike looms this Amazon Prime Day
Hawaii Island crews douse hotspots from brush fire that damaged structures, vehicles
The Taoist temple on Kuakini St. subject to ownership dispute and eviction Monday.
‘Sad, ugly’ ownership dispute leads to eviction from Chinese temple