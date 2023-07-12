Tributes
Care facility nurses announce 7-day strike amid ‘shameful’ wage dispute

The Hawaii Nurses Association says the work stoppage comes down to money.
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:47 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nurses and nurses aides at Oahu Care Facility in McCully-Moiliili have announced a seven-day strike amid an ongoing wage dispute.

The strike begins Wednesday at 6 a.m.

The union argues the care facility is negotiating in bad faith and offering below-market wages.

Nurses at the facility have been without a contract since February.

Hawaii Nurses Association President Daniel Ross said the union tried to avoid a strike.

“You can make more at McDonalds than the people that are taking care of your grandmother--it’s shameful,” said Ross. “They ought to be ashamed of themselves for that.”

HNN reached out to Oahu Care Facility for a response and has not heard back.

