Analysis: Hawaii ranks 2nd in the nation for fatal crashes involving distracted driving

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drivers, put down the cell phone.

A new analysis shows Hawaii has the second highest rate of fatal crashes involving distracted drivers in the nation, just behind New Mexico.

Law firm Heninger Garrison Davis conducted the analsis, based on National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data.

New Mexico came out on top, with 41% of fatal crashes involved distracted drivers.

That’s more than five times greater than the national rate of 8%.

In Hawaii, the figure was 29%. Kansas rounded out the top three.

While cell phone use was the most common distraction, drivers also reported being distracted by a passenger, an object or “an event.”

The NHTSA FARS 2021 national dataset was used in this study.

