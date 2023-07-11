Woman in critical condition after being found face down in waters off Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman is in critical condition after she was found unresponsive in waters off Waikiki on Monday, Honolulu Ocean Safety officials said.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m.

Ocean Safety officials said the woman, possibly in her 50s, was found face down around 100 yards offshore near tower 2-F.

A lifeguard paddled out to the woman, put her on a rescue board and paddled back to shore.

Lifeguards performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation before Emergency Medical Services personnel took over with advanced life support.

She was taken to an emergency room in critical condition.

Officials believe the woman was swimming by herself at the time.

