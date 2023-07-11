With Aloha Festivals celebration near, Royal Court, parade participants sought

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawai’i’s Aloha Festivals celebration is a vibrant annual show of culture featuring all things Hawaiian.

With this year’s celebration set to begin on Sept. 9, applicants are being sought for the Royal Court and floral parade.

Royal Court members portray Hawai’i’s ali’i, and ceremonially reign over the festivities. Organizers are seeking applicants of native Hawaiian ancestry to fill all roles on the court. These positions include Mō'ī Kāne (King), Mō'ī Wahine (Queen), Kamāli’i Kāne (Prince), Kamāli’i Wahine (Princess), and more.

“The Royal Court is a foundational element of the Aloha Festivals,” said Debbie Nakanelua-Richards, co-chair of Aloha Festivals. “It provides a reminder to all who attend of the grandeur of Hawai’i’s regal heritage, and connects each Aloha Festivals event to our people, culture, and history.”

Scholarships will also be awarded to those selected for the Kamāli’i Kāne and Kamāli’i Wahine court positions. For more details on requirements and how to apply, click here.

Applications to participated in the grand floral parade are also available. Organizers welcome community groups, equestrian units, marching bands and more.

The Aloha Festivals celebration has happened for more than 70 years. Another highlight is the ho’olaule’a in Waikiki that attracts thousands of locals and visitors alike.

