Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

With Aloha Festivals celebration near, Royal Court, parade participants sought

The 2014 Aloha Festivals is taking applications for the royal court and floral parade
The 2014 Aloha Festivals is taking applications for the royal court and floral parade
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:49 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawai’i’s Aloha Festivals celebration is a vibrant annual show of culture featuring all things Hawaiian.

With this year’s celebration set to begin on Sept. 9, applicants are being sought for the Royal Court and floral parade.

Royal Court members portray Hawai’i’s ali’i, and ceremonially reign over the festivities. Organizers are seeking applicants of native Hawaiian ancestry to fill all roles on the court. These positions include Mō'ī Kāne (King), Mō'ī Wahine (Queen), Kamāli’i Kāne (Prince), Kamāli’i Wahine (Princess), and more.

“The Royal Court is a foundational element of the Aloha Festivals,” said Debbie Nakanelua-Richards, co-chair of Aloha Festivals. “It provides a reminder to all who attend of the grandeur of Hawai’i’s regal heritage, and connects each Aloha Festivals event to our people, culture, and history.”

Scholarships will also be awarded to those selected for the Kamāli’i Kāne and Kamāli’i Wahine court positions. For more details on requirements and how to apply, click here.

Applications to participated in the grand floral parade are also available. Organizers welcome community groups, equestrian units, marching bands and more.

The Aloha Festivals celebration has happened for more than 70 years. Another highlight is the ho’olaule’a in Waikiki that attracts thousands of locals and visitors alike.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaiian pro surfer Mikala Jones has died at the age of 44 after a tragic accident surfing in...
Hawaiian pro surfer Mikala Jones dies after tragic surfing accident
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Honolulu Police Department
Honolulu police: Shooting in Kalihi leaves 20-year-old critically injured
Paramedics treated and transported the man to a trauma center in stable condition.
EMS: 45-year-old man shot in arm at east Oahu park
Popular secluded beach on Oahu could be getting stricter rules
Stricter rules sought for popular Oahu beach recently marred by illegal parties

Latest News

Midday Newscast: HPD searches for leads after 2 shootings in as many days
We separate the myths from the facts when it comes to summer safety tips
2 separate shootings on Oahu remain under investigation
Trial set to begin for woman accused in brutal 2017 North Shore killing
Waikiki Beach
Woman in critical condition after being found facedown in waters off Waikiki