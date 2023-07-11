Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Wetter conditions and strong trade winds and tomorrow

most of the rain in the morning and overnight hours.
Strong Trade winds continue
Strong Trade winds continue(weather)
By Billy V
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:48 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure to the north of the state will persist meaning breezy winds will continue. This will keep the enhanced moisture on the move as it passes over the state. Windward and Mauka showers coverage will increase tonight thru tomorrow as an area of moisture associated with former Tropical Cyclone Adrian moves through. Drier trade wind weather will return for the second half of the week and last through next weekend.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Tuesday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters. Surf along south facing shores will slowly build, peaking just above the summer average Wednesday, not quite reaching 10 ft. South shore surf will then decline to mainly background levels Friday through next weekend. Surf along north facing shores will hold at typical summer levels during the next 7 days. East shore surf will change very little through the weekend, remaining slightly below normal.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaiian pro surfer Mikala Jones has died at the age of 44 after a tragic accident surfing in...
Pro Hawaii surfer Mikala Jones dies in tragic surfing accident
Paramedics treated and transported the man to a trauma center in stable condition.
EMS: 45-year-old man shot in arm at east Oahu park
Authorities on Hawaii Island are searching for Shanice Ogata-Staudinger, who didn't return from...
Search underway for missing opihi picker on Hawaii Island
Popular secluded beach on Oahu could be getting stricter rules
Stricter rules sought for popular Oahu beach recently marred by illegal parties
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Moisture from former Hurricane Adrian will boost shower chances into midweek.
More showers on the way Tuesday
Moisture from former Hurricane Adrian will boost shower chances into midweek.
First Alert Forecast: More showers, lighter trades Tuesday from remnants of Adrian
More windward and mauka shower coverage tonight thru tomorrow.
Winds easing with more windward and mauka shower coverage tonight thru Wednesday.
Breezy winds with a few showers start the workweek off