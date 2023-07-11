Wetter conditions and strong trade winds and tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure to the north of the state will persist meaning breezy winds will continue. This will keep the enhanced moisture on the move as it passes over the state. Windward and Mauka showers coverage will increase tonight thru tomorrow as an area of moisture associated with former Tropical Cyclone Adrian moves through. Drier trade wind weather will return for the second half of the week and last through next weekend.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Tuesday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters. Surf along south facing shores will slowly build, peaking just above the summer average Wednesday, not quite reaching 10 ft. South shore surf will then decline to mainly background levels Friday through next weekend. Surf along north facing shores will hold at typical summer levels during the next 7 days. East shore surf will change very little through the weekend, remaining slightly below normal.

