Trial set to begin for man accused in alleged love triangle murder of acupuncturist

Eric Thompson faces a murder charge in the death of Jon Tokuhara in January 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:11 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trial is set to begin Tuesday for the man accused of killing his wife’s lover in Waipahu.

Eric Thompson faces a murder charge in the death of Jon Tokuhara in January 2022.

Thompson is accused of shooting Tokuhara at the victim’s acupuncture clinic after learning of the affair.

Prosecutors said the murder was pre-meditated, and the suspect was seen on camera at Tokuhara’s office on the day of the shooting.

Thompson has been on house arrest since posting $1 million bail last April.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

This story will be updated.

