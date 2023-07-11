Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Olympic champion Caster Semenya wins appeal against testosterone rules at human rights court

FILE - South Africa's Caster Semenya is shown at the Diamond League athletics event in Doha,...
FILE - South Africa's Caster Semenya is shown at the Diamond League athletics event in Doha, Qatar, May 3, 2019.(Kamran Jebreili | AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)
By The Associated Press and GERALD IMRAY AP Sports Writer
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:35 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRASBOURG, France (AP) - Double Olympic champion runner Caster Semenya won an appeal against track and field’s testosterone rules on Tuesday when the European Court of Human Rights ruled she had been discriminated against.

The ruling could force sport’s highest court to re-examine the regulations that force Semenya and other female athletes to artificially reduce naturally high testosterone levels in order to compete at top meets such as the Olympics and world champinships.

The Strasbourg-based rights court ruled in Semenya’s favor by a 4-3 majority of judges.

The court also ruled the South African runner was denied an “effective remedy” against that discrimination when the Court of Arbitration for Sport and Switzerland’s supreme court denied her two previous appeals against the rules.

It was not immediately clear if the ruling would force an immediate rollback of the rules and if the 32-year-old Semenya would be allowed to compete at next year’s Olympics in Paris.

She was the 2012 and 2016 Olympic champion in the 800 meters but has been barred from running in that event since 2019 by the testosterone rules and did not defend her title at the Tokyo Olympics.

___

AP Sports: https://apnews.com/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaiian pro surfer Mikala Jones has died at the age of 44 after a tragic accident surfing in...
Pro Hawaii surfer Mikala Jones dies in tragic surfing accident
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Paramedics treated and transported the man to a trauma center in stable condition.
EMS: 45-year-old man shot in arm at east Oahu park
Honolulu Police Department
Honolulu police: Shooting in Kalihi leaves 20-year-old critically injured
Popular secluded beach on Oahu could be getting stricter rules
Stricter rules sought for popular Oahu beach recently marred by illegal parties

Latest News

GRAPHIC: Tenn. soccer coach accused of drugging, raping kids
Putin met with Wagner Group's leader after unsuccessful mutiny, Kremlin says
MPD recruit who nearly died in training sues, claiming supervisors failed to intervene to help her
Under city pilot, private security guards are patrolling Waikiki streets after dark