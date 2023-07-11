Museum seeks public’s help to fund homage to WWII’s legendary ‘flying boats’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - During World War II, America gained the upper hand on Japan’s imperial navy thanks in large part to what essentially was the world’s first stealth fighter, the PBY Catalina.

“What made it so effective in taking down Japanese ships was they could follow the wake all the way up to the stern of the ship unnoticed,” said Brad Ball, of the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum.

The “flying boat” could take off and land at sea, making it a formidable force. It flew night raids at very low altitude and bombed ships that were distributing supplies to Japan’s ground forces in the Pacific.

Retired Navy officer Cash Barber arrived in Hawaii right after the attack on Pearl Harbor that destroyed dozens of grounded PBY Catalinas.

“We lost 33 PBYs that morning,” he said.

As a PBY Catalina squadron chief, Barber flew bombing and rescue missions.

“I felt we were doing a pretty great job particularly where we could see our enemy and they couldn’t see us. You can’t beat an operation like that,” he said.

The PBYs were painted black to avoid being spotted at night.

The Black Cats sank 100,000 tons of enemy shipping.

To tell that story, the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum secured a lease from the Navy to add a PBY Catalina to its collection of U.S. military aircraft at its Ford Island site.

“We’re still awaiting receivership but we did succeed in raising moneys to at least get it here when it’s ready to come,” Ball said. “We hope that would happen in the weeks if not months ahead, because then we have a major restoration assignment ahead for us.”

The aviation museum is asking the public for help to raise more than $500,000 to restore the airplane inside and out. It will take a lot of work to make it look like it did during World War II.

“We have an appeal campaign right now to ask people to reach into their pockets and make whatever donation they can. We really appreciate that,” Ball said.

The project will also honor Barber and other PBY Catalina crewmen who risked their lives to defend America’s freedom.

He says when the plane goes on display, it will fill in that missing detail in the museum’s account of Pearl Harbor and the War in the Pacific.

“It’s very important for those people over there to have a PBY to show off and tell the history of,” he said.

If you want to donate to the PBY Catalina restoration project, go to PearlHarborAviationMuseum.org.

