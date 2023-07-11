In major development, BWS given green light to conduct testing of Navy wells

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a major development, the Navy will allow the Board of Water Supply to test the drinking water at the military’s Red Hill shaft after denying the request months ago.

Board of Water Supply Manager and Chief Engineer Ernie Lau told HNN that while the Navy is giving the Board of Water Supply access, some of the testing parameters need to be work out.

The board asked to conduct its own testing in order to collect more information about the contamination plume from the 2021 fuel spills.

SPECIAL SECTION: Navy Water Crisis

The Red Hill disaster sickened thousands and made the Navy’s water unsafe to drink for month.

Lau said being granted access is a milestone.

“I’m just glad to report some positive development here. The Navy will let us go to Red Hill shaft and take some water samples maybe in early August,” Lau said.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Lau says the Navy is trying to set limits on what BWS can test for so the final details need to be worked out.

“The petroluem hydrocarbons, we’ll be looking for that, PFAS chemicals, we’ll be looking for that and more recently, I think I’d like to run some tests on various fuel additives that might have been in the fuel,” he said.

A Navy spokesperson said it would be a one-test testing.

The Navy said it also tests monthly so those results are posted online.

“The Navy has agreed to provide the Honolulu Board of Water Supply an opportunity to conduct joint collection of water samples from the Navy’s Red Hill Shaft,” a Navy spokesperson said.

“This testing will be conducted in accordance with approved sampling protocols established by federal (Environmental Protection Agency) and state (Hawaii Department of Health) regulatory agencies.”

BWS wants to test the water going in and out of the Navy’s filtration system at Red Hill to see how the system is working. A BWS team is also analyzing a new DOH exposure report that mentioned additives (such as de-icing agent) found in the water. It’s something Lau says he’s been concerned about for years.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.