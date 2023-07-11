Tributes
Kauai man arrested following hit-and-run that critically injured 2 teens

Noah Alejandro's mug shot
Noah Alejandro's mug shot(Kauai Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:54 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai man turned himself in to police following a hit-and-run crash that left two teens critically injured over the weekend.

Kauai police say the crash happened around 9:40 p.m. along Poipu Road fronting the Poipu Beach Athletic Club.

A 13-year-old girl and 15-year-old girl were hit. Both are visitors to the island, police said.

Medics took the teens to the hospital where they were later medevacked to Queens Hospital on O’ahu for further treatment. At last check, police said they were in critical condition.

Investigators found that the alleged driver, 25-year-old Noah Alejandro, was driving a pickup truck east on Poipu Road when he hit the two as they crossed the road.

Authorities allege that Alejandro fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle in a hotel parking lot.

He turned himself over to KPD around 12:05 a.m. Sunday morning. He was arrested for two counts of first-degree negligent injury, inattention to driving, recklessness, driving under the influence, and other traffic-related infractions.

He was released pending further investigation

Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact authorities by reporting tips via phone at 808-246-8300, or online with the P3 Tips app.

