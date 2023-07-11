Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Investigation underway into building fire that broke out near Honolulu’s airport

Firefighters said they responded to the blaze around 8:30 p.m.
Firefighters said they responded to the blaze around 8:30 p.m.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:39 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department said it is investigating a building fire that broke out near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday night.

Firefighters said they responded to the blaze around 8:30 p.m.

HFD said crews arrived on scene to find smoke coming from an office trailer on Elliot Street.

Officials said flames were fully extinguished just before 9 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

An investigation to determine the cause and damage estimate is underway.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaiian pro surfer Mikala Jones has died at the age of 44 after a tragic accident surfing in...
Pro Hawaii surfer Mikala Jones dies in tragic surfing accident
Paramedics treated and transported the man to a trauma center in stable condition.
EMS: 45-year-old man shot in arm at east Oahu park
Popular secluded beach on Oahu could be getting stricter rules
Stricter rules sought for popular Oahu beach recently marred by illegal parties
Authorities on Hawaii Island are searching for Shanice Ogata-Staudinger, who didn't return from...
Search underway for missing opihi picker on Hawaii Island
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Eric Thompson faces a murder charge in the death of Jon Tokuhara in January 2022.
Trial set to begin for man accused in alleged love triangle murder of acupuncturist
Fire crews on Hawaii Island are battling a brush fire in Naalehu on Monday, officials said.
Crews on Hawaii Island battle stubborn brush fire in Naalehu
Sunrise News Roundup (July 11, 2023)
The state plans a rapid expansion of raised pedestrian crosswalks pointing to new data showing...
State plans rapid rollout of raised pedestrian crosswalks, citing encouraging new data