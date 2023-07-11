Investigation underway into building fire that broke out near Honolulu’s airport
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:39 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department said it is investigating a building fire that broke out near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday night.
Firefighters said they responded to the blaze around 8:30 p.m.
HFD said crews arrived on scene to find smoke coming from an office trailer on Elliot Street.
Officials said flames were fully extinguished just before 9 p.m. No injuries have been reported.
An investigation to determine the cause and damage estimate is underway.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.