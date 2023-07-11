HTA launches 2 sustainable tourism initiatives to protect resources on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Tourism Authority is launching two new initiatives in an effort to create sustainable tourism on Hawaii island.

The Keaukaha Steward Pilot Program and Community Cultural-Based Education Program are two community-based initiatives the HTA hopes will mitigate visitor impacts while protecting natural and cultural resources in the Keaukaha area.

Keaukaha is home to one of Hilo’s few freshwater springs that feed into the coastline and one of the oldest Hawaiian Homestead communities in the state.

A convenient beach stop that’s minutes away from Hilo Harbor and the Hilo International Airport, Keaukaha has endured environmental damage from an increase of visitors.

“As an ohana, we have seen the dramatic alteration of our wahi pana (sacred place) by the influx of visitors to our community spaces where we as children played and learned at Waiuli and Lehia Parks,” said Ainaaloha Ioane, cultural specialist for the Keaukaha Steward Pilot Program.

The Keaukaha Steward Pilot Program has stationed local stewards at Waiuli and Lehia to educate visitors about the area and history, gather visitation data, and mitigate unwanted behaviors among visitors.

The pilot program began in May 2023 and will end in December 2023.

The Community Cultural-Based Education Program works hand-in-hand with the Steward Pilot Program, and will enhance the stewards’ cultural and historical knowledge of the area to be shared with the community and parkgoers.

After a two-day workshop, program staff members will design educational materials for community and steward use.

The two initiatives will advance Hawaii Island’s Destination Management Action Plan, which calls for community programs to perpetuate authentic Hawaiian culture and promote aloha aina through land-based education.

Keaukaha is the second Hawaii Island community to establish a steward program for improved destination management and preservation. In 2021, the HTA created the Pololu Trail Steward Program, which stationed local stewards along the Pololu lookout and coastline to maintain the trail.

