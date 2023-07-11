Headed into the waves off Waikiki? Watch out for the box jellyfish

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beachgoers, beware!

The monthly box jellyfish influx is set to begin Tuesday on Oahu’s south shore.

A Waikiki Aquarium report predicts there’s a high likelihood box jellyfish will make their way to Waikiki’s shoreline this week from Tuesday through Thursday.

The reason for the appearance of box jellyfish is due to their unique relationship with the lunar cycle. According to a UH-Manoa study, the box jellyfish invasion happens eight to 12 days after a full moon.

Hawaii’s most recent full moon occurred July 3.

Box jellyfish are known to cause severe stings. The public is asked to use caution when entering south shore waters and to follow all warning signs posted on beaches.

Officials advise beachgoers to ask a lifeguard for any assistance.

