First responders rescue 5 in waters off Kauai’s Kealia Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Five people were rescued after getting into trouble into waters off Kauai.

One was in critical condition, while one was seriously injured and two were in stable condition.

A fifth person, a good Samaritan, declined transport to the hospital.

The incident happened about 4:50 p.m. Sunday off Kealia Beach.

Lifeguards jumped into action to help the people in the water.

When firefighters arrived, they assisted the five to shore with rescue tubes.

Four of the five swimmers were taken to Wilcox Medical Center for treatment.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.