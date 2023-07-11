Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First responders rescue 5 in waters off Kauai’s Kealia Beach

Five people were rescued after getting into trouble into waters off Kauai.
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:22 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Five people were rescued after getting into trouble into waters off Kauai.

One was in critical condition, while one was seriously injured and two were in stable condition.

A fifth person, a good Samaritan, declined transport to the hospital.

The incident happened about 4:50 p.m. Sunday off Kealia Beach.

Lifeguards jumped into action to help the people in the water.

When firefighters arrived, they assisted the five to shore with rescue tubes.

Four of the five swimmers were taken to Wilcox Medical Center for treatment.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaiian pro surfer Mikala Jones has died at the age of 44 after a tragic accident surfing in...
Pro Hawaii surfer Mikala Jones dies in tragic surfing accident
Paramedics treated and transported the man to a trauma center in stable condition.
EMS: 45-year-old man shot in arm at east Oahu park
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Authorities on Hawaii Island are searching for Shanice Ogata-Staudinger, who didn't return from...
Search underway for missing opihi picker on Hawaii Island
Popular secluded beach on Oahu could be getting stricter rules
Stricter rules sought for popular Oahu beach recently marred by illegal parties

Latest News

Court proceedings set to begin for man accused in murder of acupuncturist
First responders rescue 5 in waters off Kauai’s Kealia Beach
Hawaii Island crews douse hotspots from brush fire that damaged structures, vehicles
The lawsuit states that Jacobs was hospitalized for life-threatening heatstroke and fell into a...
Lawsuit: MPD recruit who nearly died was target of hazing ritual
Fire crews on Hawaii Island are battling a brush fire in Naalehu on Monday, officials said.
Hawaii Island crews douse hotspots from brush fire that damaged structures, vehicles