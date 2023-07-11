First Alert Forecast: More showers in windward, mauka areas as breezy winds continue

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure to the north of the state will persist meaning breezy winds will continue. This will keep the enhanced moisture on the move as it passes over the state.

Windward and mauka showers coverage will increase Tuesday night thru Wednesday as an area of moisture associated with former Tropical Cyclone Adrian moves through.

Drier trade wind weather will return for the second half of the week and last through next weekend.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

Surf along south facing shores will slowly build, peaking just above the summer average Wednesday, not quite reaching 10 feet. South shore surf will then decline to mainly background levels Friday through next weekend.

Surf along north facing shores will hold at typical summer levels during the next seven days. East shore surf will change very little through the weekend, remaining slightly below normal.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.