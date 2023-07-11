Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: More showers in windward, mauka areas as breezy winds continue

Your top local headlines for Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
By Billy V
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:08 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure to the north of the state will persist meaning breezy winds will continue. This will keep the enhanced moisture on the move as it passes over the state.

Windward and mauka showers coverage will increase Tuesday night thru Wednesday as an area of moisture associated with former Tropical Cyclone Adrian moves through.

Drier trade wind weather will return for the second half of the week and last through next weekend.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Surf along south facing shores will slowly build, peaking just above the summer average Wednesday, not quite reaching 10 feet. South shore surf will then decline to mainly background levels Friday through next weekend.

Surf along north facing shores will hold at typical summer levels during the next seven days. East shore surf will change very little through the weekend, remaining slightly below normal.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaiian pro surfer Mikala Jones has died at the age of 44 after a tragic accident surfing in...
Pro Hawaii surfer Mikala Jones dies in tragic surfing accident
Paramedics treated and transported the man to a trauma center in stable condition.
EMS: 45-year-old man shot in arm at east Oahu park
Authorities on Hawaii Island are searching for Shanice Ogata-Staudinger, who didn't return from...
Search underway for missing opihi picker on Hawaii Island
Popular secluded beach on Oahu could be getting stricter rules
Stricter rules sought for popular Oahu beach recently marred by illegal parties
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Friday's Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Breezy trade winds expected to blow through the weekend
Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
Forecast: Trades will hold through the end of the week
Moderate to locally breezy trades will focus showers on windward areas.
First Alert Forecast: More passing showers riding in on the trade winds
Wednesday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Trade wind conditions dominate the week