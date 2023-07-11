Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: More showers, lighter trades Tuesday from remnants of Adrian

Expect an increase in showers Monday night into midweek as remnants of former hurricane Adrian...
Expect an increase in showers Monday night into midweek as remnants of former hurricane Adrian arrive.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:19 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re anticipating an increase in shower coverage as a large area of increased moisture associated with former hurricane Adrian moves through from east to west, starting overnight Monday into Wednesday. Some of the showers will be able to reach leeward locations. Basically, we’ll have more frequent showers mainly windward and mauka but nothing heavy is expected. Trade winds will decrease a little as Adrian’s remnants move through. Drier and breezier conditions should return by Thursday.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Surf along south shores will peak at summer averages Tuesday and Wednesday before declining. with little to no surf for north and west shores and below-average wave heights east. For mariners, a small craft advisory has been extended until 6 p.m. Tuesday for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the island of Hawaii.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaiian pro surfer Mikala Jones has died at the age of 44 after a tragic accident surfing in...
Pro Hawaii surfer Mikala Jones dies in tragic surfing accident
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Honolulu Police Department
Honolulu police: Shooting in Kalihi leaves 20-year-old critically injured
Paramedics treated and transported the man to a trauma center in stable condition.
EMS: 45-year-old man shot in arm at east Oahu park
Popular secluded beach on Oahu could be getting stricter rules
Stricter rules sought for popular Oahu beach recently marred by illegal parties

Latest News

More windward and mauka shower coverage tonight thru tomorrow.
Winds easing with more windward and mauka shower coverage tonight thru Wednesday.
Breezy winds with a few showers start the workweek off
Remnant moisture from former tropical cyclone Adrian is expect to increase showers and decrease...
More showers possible Tuesday
Remnant moisture from former tropical cyclone Adrian is expect to increase showers and decrease...
First Alert Forecast: Decreasing trades, increasing showers to start the work week