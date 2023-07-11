First Alert Forecast: More showers, lighter trades Tuesday from remnants of Adrian

We’re anticipating an increase in shower coverage as a large area of increased moisture associated with former hurricane Adrian moves through from east to west, starting overnight Monday into Wednesday. Some of the showers will be able to reach leeward locations. Basically, we’ll have more frequent showers mainly windward and mauka but nothing heavy is expected. Trade winds will decrease a little as Adrian’s remnants move through. Drier and breezier conditions should return by Thursday.

Surf along south shores will peak at summer averages Tuesday and Wednesday before declining. with little to no surf for north and west shores and below-average wave heights east. For mariners, a small craft advisory has been extended until 6 p.m. Tuesday for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the island of Hawaii.

