Crews on Hawaii Island battling brush fire in Naalehu

Generic Image / HFD
Generic Image / HFD(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:45 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NAALEHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fire crews on Hawaii Island are battling a brush fire in Naalehu on Monday, officials said.

According to Hawaii Count Civil Defense, the brush fire is in the area of Kamaoa Road near South Point.

Fire and smoke may be visible, authorities said.

A portion of Kamaoa Road is closed in both directions while crews battle the blaze.

No communities or structures are under threat at this time, officials said.

This story will be updated.

