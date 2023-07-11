Crews on Hawaii Island battling brush fire in Naalehu

NAALEHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fire crews on Hawaii Island are battling a brush fire in Naalehu on Monday, officials said.

According to Hawaii Count Civil Defense, the brush fire is in the area of Kamaoa Road near South Point.

Fire and smoke may be visible, authorities said.

A portion of Kamaoa Road is closed in both directions while crews battle the blaze.

No communities or structures are under threat at this time, officials said.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.