City says it undercounted rail ridership from first 5 days of full fare operations

DTS said expects more passengers when school resumes in August.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:36 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city says it undercounted the number of Skyline riders during the first five days fares were not free.

From July 5 to 9, the city originally reported about 8,000 trips.

However, in its corrected count, city officials said ridership was actually more than 18,000 or about 3,600 per day.

Daily Ridership Wednesday
7/5/2023		 Thursday
7/6/2023		 Friday
7/7/2023		 Saturday
7/8/2023		 Sunday
7/9/2023
Initial 1,245 1,290 1,390 1,990 2,212
Corrected 3,276 3,203 3,397 4,141 4,312

The Department of Transportation Services said it originally included only riders who paid one-time fares at rail stations. It initially did not include transfer passengers and users with daily, weekly or monthly passes.

Officials forecast lower ridership as Skyline enters second week of service
Marking ‘historic’ milestone, scores line up on opening day to ride Honolulu’s long-awaited rail

For more information on the Skyline, click here.

