City says it undercounted rail ridership from first 5 days of full fare operations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city says it undercounted the number of Skyline riders during the first five days fares were not free.

From July 5 to 9, the city originally reported about 8,000 trips.

However, in its corrected count, city officials said ridership was actually more than 18,000 or about 3,600 per day.

Daily Ridership Wednesday

7/5/2023 Thursday

7/6/2023 Friday

7/7/2023 Saturday

7/8/2023 Sunday

7/9/2023 Initial 1,245 1,290 1,390 1,990 2,212 Corrected 3,276 3,203 3,397 4,141 4,312

The Department of Transportation Services said it originally included only riders who paid one-time fares at rail stations. It initially did not include transfer passengers and users with daily, weekly or monthly passes.

DTS said expects more passengers when school resumes in August.

For more information on the Skyline, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.