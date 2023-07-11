Tributes
Amber Alert issued for kidnapped 9-month-old girl in Alabama

By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:15 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued after police in Parrish, Alabama, report a 9-month-old child was kidnapped Monday evening.

Harlow Darby Freeman, 9 months, is a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. Officials say it is believed she is in extreme danger, WBRC reports.

According to reports, Freeman was taken from a residence on Crest Avenue at around 6:50 p.m. She was wearing a tie-dye onesie and light pink shorts.


Police are searching for 9-month-old Harlow Darby Freeman, who they say was kidnapped from Parrish, Alabama.(Parish Police Department)

The subjects may be traveling in a white 2009 Lexus RX350 with Alabama tag number 3880AR8. According to police, the vehicle has damage on the rear passenger side that appears to be taped with clear tape.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Parrish Police Department at 205-686-9991 or 911.

