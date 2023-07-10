Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

You can get free fries from McDonald’s this week. Here’s how

McDonald's is giving away free fries on National French Fry Day.
McDonald's is giving away free fries on National French Fry Day.(McDonald's)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:17 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – French fry fans have a new day to celebrate their favorite side at McDonald’s.

The fast food franchise is marking National French Fry Day on Thursday, July 13 with a side of free fries of any size.

McDonald’s said you can score yours free of charge by ordering online using the McDonald’s app and that no purchase is necessary.

More information can be found via the McDonald’s app.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Honolulu Police Department
Honolulu police: Shooting in Kalihi leaves 20-year-old critically injured
Hawaiian pro surfer Mikala Jones has died at the age of 44 after a tragic accident surfing in...
Hawaiian pro surfer Mikala Jones dies after tragic surfing accident
The business is named for the Magbual daughters Elizabeth, Mila, Melen and Bobby, But it was...
Iconic Maui bakery celebrates 40 years of delicious service to the community
Lee Donohue, ‘truly great leader’ who served as HPD’s eighth police chief, dies

Latest News

We separate the myths from the facts when it comes to summer safety tips
Midday Newscast: HPD searches for leads after 2 shootings in as many days
2 separate shootings on Oahu remain under investigation
Trial set to begin for woman accused in brutal 2017 North Shore killing
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2008 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs during the 85th annual...
Aretha Franklin’s sons clash over her wishes in trial over dual wills