Winds easing with more windward and mauka shower coverage tonight thru Wednesday.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy easterly trades will ease slightly this afternoon through midweek as the remnants of former Tropical Cyclone Adrian move through bringing a modest increase in moisture meaning better windward and mountain shower coverage tonight through Wednesday, especially through the overnight and early morning. Moderate to locally breezy trades and drier trade wind weather should return Thursday into next weekend.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Monday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters. Surf along south facing shores will remain near the seasonal average. An upward trend is expected from a fresh south- southwest swell that will build today and peak tomorrow before easing into the second half of the week. Surf along north and west facing shores have already started to trend down.

