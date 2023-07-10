Tributes
UH hosts concussion awareness camps through August

(UH)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 3:04 PM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii at Manoa is hosting concussion awareness camps throughout July and August.

The free workshop is put on by UH’s College of Education, after studying the importance of helmet protection in young athletes.

The mission is to educate the public on proper prevention, treatment and recovery of concussions.

The target audience is kids ages 11-18 years old, along with coaches, parents and administrators.

  • July 17, 2023, 6 p.m. at Baldwin High School Multimedia Room (Maui)
  • July 18, 2023, 6:30 p.m. at McKinley High School Auditorium (Oahu)
  • August 15, 2023, 5 p.m. at Keaʻau High School (Hawaii Island)

For more information or to register, click here.

