Trial set to begin for woman accused in brutal 2017 North Shore killing

Hailey Dandurand
Hailey Dandurand(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:52 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trial is set to begin Monday for Hailey Dandurand, who faces murder and kidnapping charges in the brutal 2017 killing of Telma Boinville on Oahu’s North Shore.

Dandurand is being tried separately from her then-boyfriend Stephen Brown, who was found guilty in January for murder, kidnapping and burglary.

Brown faces life in prison without parole when he’s sentenced, which is set for next month.

During his trial, Brown testified that while he participated in burglarizing the North Shore home where the murder occurred, it was Dandurand alone who killed Boinville.

Dandurand pleaded not guilty to all charges back in 2017.

