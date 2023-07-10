Stricter rules sought for popular Oahu beach recently marred by illegal parties

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular beach on Oahu’s east side that was spotlighted during the pandemic for illegal parties could be getting tougher rules and regulations.

It’s part of plans to make the Kaiwi Coast a state park.

Supporters of the proposed state park say it would add greater protections for the area, which includes a secluded beach that has a history of getting rowdy.

In 2021, during the COVID pandemic, more than 300 people were at an illegal beach party at the beach known as “Alan Davis.” Four people were cited by DLNR.

A state sign with rules is posted at the trailhead to the beach at the Makapuu parking lot.

The rules include no camping, alcohol, or bonfires.

From the sign, it’s a 10-minute walk to the off-the-grid beach.

“Because it’s kind of hidden away from the view of the road, people feel they can do whatever they want,” said Kapua Medeiros, one of several people who called DLNR to report the large party in 2021.

The beach is in a 340-acre area considered a state coastal shoreline under the DLNR state Parks Division.

But it’s not an official state park.

“This area hasn’t had the attention it probably needs given its popularity,” said state Sen. Chris Lee, who spearheaded a meausr recently signed into law requesting it to be designated into an official state park. The proposal needs to get approved by the Board of Natural Resources. If it does, it would take effect in 2024.

DLNR says the change would give the area more legal protections. Senator Lee says the new law also has writing in it preserve the Ka’iwi coast in the future.

“It really unique because there are almost no other state parks that have the legal protection in law that says this shall be protected in a very specific way that preserves the land the way it is,” said Lee.

Reece Liggett, a private citizen from Kaimuki has been helping steward the area for the last 30 years. He says more needs to preserve the land.

“It’s been a contact battle to protect this area,” said Liggett. “Historically this has been a party place.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.