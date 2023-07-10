Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Modelo tops Bud Light in sales again

FILE - Cans of Modelo Especial beer are shown at a supermarket in New York on Wednesday, June...
FILE - Cans of Modelo Especial beer are shown at a supermarket in New York on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. After more than two decades as America’s best-selling beer, Bud Light has slipped into second place.(Peter Morgan | AP Photo/Peter Morgan)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:26 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Modelo beer has topped sales of Bud Light for the second month in a row.

For the four weeks ending July 1, Modelo Especial took 8.7% of overall beer sales, compared to Bud Light’s 7% share, according to NIQ data.

Bud Light held the top spot for nearly two decades, but sales dropped off after a backlash from conservatives over a social media promotion with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Bud Light has since rolled out a new marketing campaign in an effort to turn sales back around. It focuses on country music and NFL players.

Bud Light continues to be the top-selling beer in the United States year to date, but Modelo appears to be slowly closing the gap.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Police Department
Honolulu police: Shooting in Kalihi leaves 20-year-old critically injured
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
The business is named for the Magbual daughters Elizabeth, Mila, Melen and Bobby, But it was...
Iconic Maui bakery celebrates 40 years of delicious service to the community
Lee Donohue, ‘truly great leader’ who served as HPD’s eighth police chief, dies
Here’s what to expect, and even what you can look forward to, at next week’s opening of...
Officials forecast lower ridership as Skyline enters second week of service

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (July 10, 2023)
Homeless man found living in underground utility vault
A new form of blackmailing called "Sextortion", or the act of threatening to share nude or...
Sextortion cases rise across the country; child abduction survivor speaks out to raise awareness
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New...
Madonna says she’s ‘on the road to recovery’ following ICU stay, postpones North American tour dates