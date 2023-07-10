Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time

79-year-old Karina Courtmanche’s dying wish was to be reunited with her horse Bella. (Source: WFSB)
By Olivia Schueller and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:08 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHANY, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A 79-year-old woman on hospice got her final wish – to see her beloved horse one last time.

Karina Courtmanche’s dying wish was to be reunited with her horse Bella, who lives on a small farm in Bethany, Connecticut.

Courtmanche has owned 30-year-old Bella since the horse was a baby.

Courtmanche is in hospice care with not much time left, her caretakers said.

Michelle Walker, RN Case Manager for Connecticut Hospice, said Courtmanche told her of her wish to see her beloved horse again.

“We were talking with her, and she kept talking about her horse Bella, that she wanted to see Bella,” Walker said.

Walker worked with Courtmanche’s nursing home to grant her final wish. The teams coordinated a way to get her to the farm one last time, including an ambulance ride so she could remain on a stretcher and receive care during the ride.

Once at the farm, Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a carrot.

“I’m very excited that I’m able to give her this last wish. It’s important to her, so it’s important to us,” Walker said.

Once Courtmanche passes, Bella will continue to be cared for at Bittersweet Farm.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Honolulu Police Department
Honolulu police: Shooting in Kalihi leaves 20-year-old critically injured
Hawaiian pro surfer Mikala Jones has died at the age of 44 after a tragic accident surfing in...
Hawaiian pro surfer Mikala Jones dies after tragic surfing accident
The business is named for the Magbual daughters Elizabeth, Mila, Melen and Bobby, But it was...
Iconic Maui bakery celebrates 40 years of delicious service to the community
Lee Donohue, ‘truly great leader’ who served as HPD’s eighth police chief, dies

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (July 10, 2023)
HNN News Brief (July 10, 2023)
Mementos and candles are seen at a memorial for Dymir Stanton, 29, a victim of a fatal shooting...
Philadelphia shooter fired through 1st victim’s door, claimed to be law enforcement, police say
This photo provided by law enforcement shows Eric Abril.
Northern California homicide suspect who fled a hospital is captured
Acting Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Eric Smith speaks during a relinquishment of...
Republican’s hold on nominations leaves Marines without confirmed leader for 1st time in 100 years