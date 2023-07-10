Tributes
Hawaiian pro surfer Mikala Jones dies after tragic surfing accident

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:13 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian pro surfer Mikala Jones has died at the age of 44 after a tragic accident surfing in Indonesia.

Specifics about what exactly happened are still unclear.

Jones, well-known for his tube-riding here in Hawaii and around the world, was called “one of the 21st century’s most photogenic surfers,” according to Surfline.

He constantly reimigained surf photography through his countless and mesmerizing GoPro footage.

After news broke of his death, the surf world has been pouring in remembrances of Jones.

