Hawaiian pro surfer Mikala Jones dies after tragic surfing accident

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian pro surfer Mikala Jones has died at the age of 44 after a tragic accident surfing in Indonesia.

Specifics about what exactly happened are still unclear.

Jones, well-known for his tube-riding here in Hawaii and around the world, was called “one of the 21st century’s most photogenic surfers,” according to Surfline.

He constantly reimigained surf photography through his countless and mesmerizing GoPro footage.

After news broke of his death, the surf world has been pouring in remembrances of Jones.

Rest in Peace and Power Mikala Jones. Devastating news about one of the most dynamic and humble humans you could ever meet. His surfing was the definition of gratitude in motion. Sending strength and love to the Jones family and the entire North Shore community. 💔🙏🏾 — Selema Masekela (@selema) July 9, 2023

Our thoughts are with the entire Jones family. There is no easy route through grief. But we will always remember the wonder #mikalajones inspired in so many #surfers. #rip #surfing — boardistan (@boardistan) July 10, 2023

#RIP #MikalaJones Gone too soon. You did what you love to the very end. Aloha and Enjoy the ride bruddah! pic.twitter.com/bXBMTHqaZI — Baltazar Magdirila (@baltazar1234) July 10, 2023

