Hawaii Island police launch missing person case after woman fails to return from picking opihi

Authorities on Hawaii Island are searching for Shanice Ogata-Staudinger, who didn't return from...
Authorities on Hawaii Island are searching for Shanice Ogata-Staudinger, who didn't return from a day of picking opihi.(Hawaii Island police)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:30 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have launched a missing person case after a 29-year-old Pahoa woman didn’t return from a day of picking opihi.

Police said Shanice Ogata-Staudinger was picking opihi with a relative at a spot commonly known as Hau Bush in Pahoa on Sunday around 11 a.m.

The two got separated and concern grew when Ogata-Staudinger didn’t return to their prearranged meeting spot later that afternoon.

Ogata-Staudinger is described as a local woman with a medium build, around 5-foot-2-inches, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jeans and purple tabis water shoes. She also has a dollar sign symbol tattoo on her left cheek.

Emergency responders, along with a police K-9, have been searching the area extensively.

Anyone with further information is asked to call authorities.

This story will be updated.

