First Alert Forecast: Decreasing trades, increasing showers to start the work week

Breezy easterly trade winds will decrease a bit Monday through Wednesday as a trough associated with the remnants of former tropical cyclone Adrian moves through the islands. This will also increase the chance of showers and humidity levels Monday night through Tuesday night. Drier and breezier trade winds should return by Wednesday through the remainder of the week.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

In surf, wave heights on north and west shores will decline as the weekend north-northwest swell fades. A new south-southwest swell is forecast Monday through Wednesday bringing some chest to shoulder-high sets for south shores. Trade winds will continue to bring choppy short-period surf for east shores.

For mariners, a small craft advisory has been extended until 6 p.m. Monday for channel and coastal waters around Maui County and the island of Hawaii.

