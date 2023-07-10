Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Breezy easterly trade winds expected to ease slightly

Your top local headlines for Monday, July 10, 2023.
By Billy V
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:47 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy easterly trades will ease slightly Monday afternoon through midweek as the remnants of former Tropical Cyclone Adrian move through.

This will bring a modest increase in moisture, meaning better windward and mountain shower coverage Monday night through Wednesday, especially through the overnight and early morning.

Moderate to locally breezy trades and drier trade wind weather should return Thursday into next weekend.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 p.m. Monday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Leeward and Southeast Waters.

Surf along south facing shores will remain near the seasonal average. An upward trend is expected from a fresh south- southwest swell that will build Monday and peak Tuesday before easing into the second half of the week.

Surf along north and west facing shores have already started to trend down.

