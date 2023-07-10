First Alert Forecast: Breezy easterly trade winds expected to ease slightly

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy easterly trades will ease slightly Monday afternoon through midweek as the remnants of former Tropical Cyclone Adrian move through.

This will bring a modest increase in moisture, meaning better windward and mountain shower coverage Monday night through Wednesday, especially through the overnight and early morning.

Moderate to locally breezy trades and drier trade wind weather should return Thursday into next weekend.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

Small Craft Advisory until 6 p.m. Monday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Leeward and Southeast Waters.

Surf along south facing shores will remain near the seasonal average. An upward trend is expected from a fresh south- southwest swell that will build Monday and peak Tuesday before easing into the second half of the week.

Surf along north and west facing shores have already started to trend down.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.