EMS: Man transported to hospital after suffering gunshot wound in East Oahu

Paramedics treated and transported the man to a trauma center in stable condition.
Paramedics treated and transported the man to a trauma center in stable condition.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:09 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 45-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he suffered a gunshot wound in East Oahu.

First responders said he was wounded in his left arm.

Officials said it happened around 4:15 a.m. Monday near Maunalua Bay Beach Park.

Paramedics treated and transported the man to a trauma center in stable condition.

Honolulu police is at the scene as an investigation remains ongoing.

This is developing story, please check back for updates.

