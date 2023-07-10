Consolidated Theatres closes only Maui location, citing lackluster ticket sales

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui’s only Consolidated Theatres location closed its doors Monday.

The movie theater at the Queen Kaahumanu Center in Kahului was a popular spot for the community.

In a statement, Consolidated Theatres said “audience needs” at the location have not recovered to their pre-pandemic levels.

“With the wonderful support of our community, we are focused on furthering our investments where need is high ... and in providing our guests with entertainment excellence into the next 100 years.”

The theater also expressed their gratitude for being able to serve guests at their Maui location for the past three decades. “Our guests, community partners, and talented team members are all part of the Consolidated Theatres ohana,” the statement read.

The location announced that they will be reimbursing remaining funds on gift cards and Screensaver tickets to Maui residents until Dec. 31.

To submit a reimbursement request, click here.

Employees are being given a chance to pursue jobs at other Consolidated locatins. However, all of the remaining Consolidated Theatres properties are on Oahu.

