Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Consolidated Theatres closes only Maui location, citing lackluster ticket sales

The movie theater at the Queen Kaahumanu Center in Kahului was a popular spot for the community.
The movie theater at the Queen Kaahumanu Center in Kahului was a popular spot for the community.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:38 PM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui’s only Consolidated Theatres location closed its doors Monday.

The movie theater at the Queen Kaahumanu Center in Kahului was a popular spot for the community.

In a statement, Consolidated Theatres said “audience needs” at the location have not recovered to their pre-pandemic levels.

“With the wonderful support of our community, we are focused on furthering our investments where need is high ... and in providing our guests with entertainment excellence into the next 100 years.”

The theater also expressed their gratitude for being able to serve guests at their Maui location for the past three decades. “Our guests, community partners, and talented team members are all part of the Consolidated Theatres ohana,” the statement read.

The location announced that they will be reimbursing remaining funds on gift cards and Screensaver tickets to Maui residents until Dec. 31.

To submit a reimbursement request, click here.

Employees are being given a chance to pursue jobs at other Consolidated locatins. However, all of the remaining Consolidated Theatres properties are on Oahu.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaiian pro surfer Mikala Jones has died at the age of 44 after a tragic accident surfing in...
Hawaiian pro surfer Mikala Jones dies after tragic surfing accident
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Honolulu Police Department
Honolulu police: Shooting in Kalihi leaves 20-year-old critically injured
Paramedics treated and transported the man to a trauma center in stable condition.
EMS: 45-year-old man shot in arm at east Oahu park
Popular secluded beach on Oahu could be getting stricter rules
Stricter rules sought for popular Oahu beach recently marred by illegal parties

Latest News

Midday Newscast: HPD searches for leads after 2 shootings in as many days
We separate the myths from the facts when it comes to summer safety tips
2 separate shootings on Oahu remain under investigation
Trial set to begin for woman accused in brutal 2017 North Shore killing
Waikiki Beach
Woman in critical condition after being found face down in waters off Waikiki