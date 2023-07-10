Tributes
Celebrating 7-Eleven Day in Hawaii: White Bunny Slurpees and nori rolls

Celebrating 7-Eleven Day in Hawaii: White Bunny Slurpees and unwrapping nori rolls
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Tuesday, July 11, starting at 11 a.m., 7-Eleven Hawaii customers can get a free small Slurpee at each of its locations to celebrate its 45th birthday.

Hawaii is known for its unique flavors such as Butter Mochi, Lemon Drop or the new White Bunny, which tastes like the popular White Rabbit Creamy Candy, a milk candy from China.

Customers on July 11 will also get a special anniversary tote bag with purchase, while supplies last.

7-Eleven marketing manager Annika Streng joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the convenience retailer’s most popular local foods.

